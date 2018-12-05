Report due on scan review at University Hospital Kerry

A report on the review of over 46,000 scan images at University Hospital Kerry is to be published this afternoon.

The South/South West Hospital Group initiated the look-back review following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward.

The scans, which were all reported on by one Consultant Radiologist who no longer works at the hospital, were taken from March 2016 and July 2017.





Following the audit, eleven patients with diagnostic errors were identified and 374 patients were recalled for new imaging.