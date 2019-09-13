Report concludes men who died in South Kerry pier tragedy lacked knowledge and training

Three Kerry-based Latvian men, died because they were in cold water for a prolonged period of time in a boating accident last September, a report has concluded.

The report was carried out by the Marine Casualty investigation Board, into the tragedy, which happened in Cooanna Pier in South Kerry almost a year ago.

Anatolijs Teivens, Jurijs Burcves and Valerijs Klimentengvs all lost their lives in the tragedy.

Two of the men who drowned were living in Killarney, while one was based in Tralee.

On Sunday September 30th last year, the men headed out fishing at around 8.30am.

The alarm was raised that evening, when locals noticed they had not returned.

One body was recovered close to the pier, the other two close to the partly submerged boat.

The board’s report, which has just been published, concluded that the recreational powerboat was not suitable for the conditions and the voyage on the day.

It also found that the crew had a lack of knowledge and training, and were not prepared for an emergency.

It’s expected that the inquest into the men’s deaths will be held next month.