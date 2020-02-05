Report claims woman in UHK showing symptoms similar to coronavirus

A report is claiming that a woman, who is showing symptoms similar to coronavirus, has been placed in isolation in University Hospital Kerry.

The Irish Independent is reporting the woman is being treated for respiratory issues and is believed to be receiving anti-viral medication.

The paper says the woman may have been in contact with people who travelled to China recently and has been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Tests are being carried out to identify the nature of the illness.

In response to Radio Kerry News, the HSE and the Department of Health say they are not providing information about individual cases or activations of preparedness plans other than confirmed cases.