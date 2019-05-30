Report on alcohol and health in Cork and Kerry highlighting wide-ranging effects of alcohol abuse

A report on alcohol and health in Cork and Kerry is highlighting the wide-ranging effects of alcohol abuse.

The new report, A Focus on Alcohol & Health in Cork and Kerry, examines the relationship between alcohol and the population.

It estimates that 304 deaths were caused in 2016 due to alcohol across the two counties, while there were numerous diseases associated with drinking over the recommended amounts.





Director of Public Health Dr Augustine Pereira, who contributed to the report, says the effects of abusing alcohol are not limited to death and disease; he claims relationships and family ties can be negatively affected by the abuse of alcohol.

He says the report highlights the harm experienced by people living with those who abuse alcohol.