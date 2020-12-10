Replacing Áras an Chontae roof set to cost over half a million euro

Kerry County Council is seeking to re-roof the historic Áras an Chontae building, which is leaking.

Councillors are meeting this morning to discuss a report on the €600,000 project.

Áras an Chontae in Rathass, Tralee, which originally housed a Famine workhouse, is a protected structure due to its architectural, historical and social value.

The roof structure in the main spine of the building was constructed around 1844 and was re-slated using the asbestos cement slates in the late 1980s.

The roof in the east and west wings of the building were redesigned at the same time.

Kerry County Council says the roof, which measures over 2,000 square metres, is currently leaking and has reached the end of its life.

Under a Part 8 planning application, Kerry County Council is proposing to remove and dispose of the existing asbestos cement slate roof and re-roof the building using Kingspan insulated panels.

The estimated cost of the project is €500,000 plus VAT.

A period of public consultation took place in September and October.

Tralee Municipal District councillors will meet virtually this morning (9am) to consider the Chief Executive’s report on the project.