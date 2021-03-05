Replacement of trees along Tralee road will follow consultation with National Parks and Wildlife Service

Trees lining a busy Tralee road will be replaced following consultation with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

It was revealed at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting that the trees lining the Tralee Harriers grounds on Dan Spring Road would be felled on health and safety grounds.

Kerry County Council has announced the trees, which are a species called poplar, will be replaced with alternatives including the Hornbeam and Turkish Hazel species.

The council says this is in keeping with the council’s Tralee Tree Management Strategy 2020-2025, and in the interests of maintaining the infrastructure along Dan Spring Road.

There were concerns raised by the public about the works due to the current ban on hedge cutting during wildlife nesting season.

Kerry County Council says the works will be carried out soon, abiding by the provisions of the Wildlife Acts and following consultation with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.