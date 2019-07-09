Replacement of Killarney Uncle Sam statues to cost several thousand euro

On Parade…in the Killarney 4th July Annual Parade and Celebrations in the town centre ahead of the screening of “Grease” and Fireworks Display in Killarney House and Gardens. The event is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce with kind assistance by Killarney Municipal District.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FRE PICS***

It’s going to cost several thousand euro to replace 4th of July statues damaged in Killarney.

The two giant Uncle Sams were vandalised between 12.30 and 3.30 on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

They were among four large statues that had been used as part of Thursday’s 4th of July celebrations and remained on the town’s streets over the weekend.

4th of July Celebrations Committee Chairperson, Diarmuid Leen says the two Uncle Sams are completely destroyed and need to be replaced at a cost of several thousand euro.

He’s urging anyone that witnessed the incident to contact Killarney gardaí who are investigating it.


Sgt Dermot O’Connell says anyone with information on the damage to the two Uncle Sam statues can also text the See Something, Say Something number confidentially; text KILLARNEY plus your message to 50555.

 

