Replacement of Killarney Uncle Sam statues to cost several thousand euro

It’s going to cost several thousand euro to replace 4th of July statues damaged in Killarney.

The two giant Uncle Sams were vandalised between 12.30 and 3.30 on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

They were among four large statues that had been used as part of Thursday’s 4th of July celebrations and remained on the town’s streets over the weekend.

4th of July Celebrations Committee Chairperson, Diarmuid Leen says the two Uncle Sams are completely destroyed and need to be replaced at a cost of several thousand euro.

He’s urging anyone that witnessed the incident to contact Killarney gardaí who are investigating it.