Replacement of Farranfore water main could cost over €2 million

The replacement of the Farranfore trunk water main could cost up to €2.2 million.

Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae was informed of the potential cost of the project following a written reply given to his father, TD Michael Healy-Rae, by the Minister for Housing.

In the reply, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, revealed that design works have been approved for the project and should be completed in the first quarter of next year.

The reply also states that the budget for the project is estimated between €1.5 and €2.2 million dependent on the outcomes of the final design.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he’s disappointed that no solid commitment to the project has been made by Irish Water other than to the design works.