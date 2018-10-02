Repatriation of men who died in Caherciveen fishing tragedy to take place in coming days

The repatriation of three men, who died in a fishing tragedy off the Caherciveen pier, will take place in the coming days.

Anatolijs Teivens, Jurijs Burcves and Valerijs Klimentjevs were originally from Latvia but had lived in Killarney and Tralee.

The boat and engine they had been fishing in is being examined by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board to determine what caused Sunday’s tragedy.





Meanwhile, a Garda Family Liaison Officer is offering support to the men’s families here.

A book of condolence has been opened in Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church in Caherciveen and a prayer service will take place this Saturday at the pier at 12 noon.

Parish Priest Fr Larry Kelly says the local area is still coming to terms with the tragedy: