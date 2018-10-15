Repairs result in 3,000 cubic metres of water being saved every day in Kerry

A pilot project to repair water mains in Kerry has resulted in over 3,000 cubic metres of water being save every day.

The Find and Fix Project has resulted in 108 leaks being repaired in the county since the start of the year.

The pilot Find and Fix Project was specifically set up by Irish Water to find and fix leaks in the water mains throughout Kerry.





Since it started in January, 146 leaks have been identified.

108 of these have been fixed, with over 3,000m3 of water being saved per day; this represents 50% of the overall target for the two-year programme.

Kerry County Council revealed the details in response to a motion from Independent Cllr Donal Grady.

He called on the council to clear Kerry’s water mains network of pipes which regularly burst.

The council says it has secured over €15 million in funding for replacement water mains in Kerry since 2014.