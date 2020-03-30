Repairs carried out at the Ballyferriter Water Treatment Plant following chlorine pump failure

Irish Water has carried out repairs at the Ballyferriter Water Treatment Plant following the failure of a chlorine pump there.

The national body says the issue has now been resolved and normal water supply has been restored.

Chlorine is used as part of the water treatment process to disinfect water and safeguard water supplies.

Irish Water says as a result of this mechanical issue, some customers in the area may have noticed an unusual taste or smell from the water.

However, the national body says if any customers continue to notice an unusual taste or smell from their water, they are advised to run the tap for a short time to clear it.

If this strong taste or smell of chlorine continues and if they have any concerns, they should contact the Irish Water customer care line on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water apologises for any inconvenience as a result of this unplanned issue.