Repair works to begin this month on busy Kilcummin road

Works to repair a busy road in Kilcummin will get underway this month (October 12th).

Labour councillor Marie Moloney raised the issue at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

She says she’s afraid someone will get killed on the Knockataggle Beg road, as it’s subsiding and called for repair works to be carried out.

Senior Engineer with the council, John Ahern said severe weather had resulted in a slippage at this location.

He confirmed that works will begin on October 12th and will take a month to fully complete.