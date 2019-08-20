Rents in Kerry increasing at twice the national rate

Rents in Kerry are increasing at twice the national rate.

That’s the finding of the latest quarterly report from Daft, which shows that rents in Kerry have increased by 14% over the past twelve months.

The average monthly rent nationwide increased by 7% to almost €1,400 during the same period.

The Daft.ie Rental Price Report analysed the rental market over the second quarter of this year on the basis of asking prices for monthly rent.

The average monthly rent for 1-bed apartments and 2-bedroom homes in Kerry increased by an average of 15%, to over €600.

Rent for a three-bedroom home is now just over €800, following a 12.5% increase over the past twelve months.

A similar increase for a four-bedroom home has brought monthly rent to €890, while the average rent for a 5-bedroom home is now €940.

The report also noted that May of this year saw the lowest ever number of homes available to rent nationwide.