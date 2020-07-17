Rents in Kerry up 5% in the past year

Rents in Kerry are up 5% in the past year.

The average cost of renting a house in the county during the first three months of this year was €789, according to the Residential Tenancies Board’s Rent Index for Quarter 1 2020.

The Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index for January to March 2020 shows that the national standardised average rent grew by 5.4% in the past year to €1,231.

Kerry is in line with the national trend, with rents up 5.1% or €39 in the past year to €789 in the first quarter of this year.

Compared to the last three months of 2019, rents in Kerry were up €7, a rise of almost 1%.

In Killarney, rents during the first three months of the year were on average €920.95; in April Killarney was deemed a rent pressure zone by the RTB, meaning rents can’t be increased by more than 4% per annum.

The average rent in Tralee between January and March was €830.25; it was €724.07 in Corca Dhuibhne; in Kenmare it was €707.11, while it was €630.95 in Listowel.

Rent figures weren’t published for the Casteisland LEA; the report notes that rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.