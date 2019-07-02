Rents grew almost 9% in Kerry in first three months of 2019

Rents grew by almost nine per cent in Kerry in the first three months of this year.

That’s according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows that the average price paid is now €783 in Kerry.

The Rent Index for Quarter 1 2019 by the Residential Tenancies Board shows that between January and March rents on average in Kerry were €783.

This is up from €721 during the last three months of 2018, an 8.6% increase.

Compared to January to March 2018, rents are up 9.3% over the year in Kerry.

In the Killarney Local Electoral Area, the average rent is now €899.02; it’s €788.55 in Tralee, €736.33 in the Kenmare LEA, €665.82 in Castleisland, €657.86 in the Corca Dhuibhne area, and €606.82 in the Listowel Electoral Area.