Rent prices in Kerry increase during third quarter of 2020

Rent prices in Kerry were higher in the third quarter of 2020 than the same period in 2019.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report, which covers the period of June to September of this year.

The average price of rent in Kerry during this period rose to €898, an increase of 2.7% compared to the third quarter last year.

The average monthly rent of a one-bed apartment in Kerry during the third quarter of 2020 was €636, which is an increase of 4.5%.

A two-bed house cost €707 a month on average, an increase of 2.7%.

There was a 1.4% increase on the average monthly rent for a three-bed house, which was €811 between June and September.

A four-bed house cost €912 to rent, an increase of 4.7%.

The largest increase was in the average monthly cost of five-bed houses, which saw rental prices rise 13% to €1,051.