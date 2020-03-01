Renowned Kerry swimmer training for next extreme challenge

A renowned Kerry swimmer is in training for her next extreme challenge.

Nuala Moore from Dingle will swim one kilometre on Mount Everest next month – a feat which no other woman has achieved.

The champion ice-swimmer will face temperatures well below freezing wearing a one piece swimsuit as well as taking on altitude sickness.

She will swim one kilometre across Imja lake which is one of thousands of glacial lakes in the Himalayas.

There has only ever been one distance swim recorded on Mount Everest.

Ms Moore has acquired a number of medals representing Ireland at World Ice Swimming Championship events as well as a relay swim around the entire coast of Ireland.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to sponsor Ms Moore in aid of Mallow Search and Rescue and Lost at Sea Tragedies.