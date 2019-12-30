Renowned Kerry swimmer becomes Guinness World Record holder

A renowned swimmer from Kerry has become a Guinness World Record holder.

Nuala Moore from Dingle, who is one of Ireland’s foremost open water and ice swimmers, received the official recognition following her successful swim between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in 2018.

She is now the current holder of the Fastest Mile Swim Across the Drake Passage, which is the channel where the two oceans meet.

The Dingle swimmer achieved the feat by swimming what’s considered to be one of the most dangerous stretches of ocean in the world in a time of 28 minutes; she also became the first woman in history to successfully undertake this feat.

Nuala has previously competed in international events, including ice swimming championships.