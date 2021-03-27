Renewed calls from Ireland South MEPs for scrapping of clock changes

There are renewed calls for the bi-annual clock change to be scrapped.

The clocks go forward one hour at 1am tonight, despite plans by the European Commission to abolish the practice by this year.

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says disruption caused by the clock change has a detrimental impact on our health, and is urging the Commission to reignite the debate with EU leaders in order to progress it.

Fellow Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune says she’s also in favour of scrapping daylight savings, as it would lead to improved road safety, as well as public health and economic benefits.

She adds she is raising the issue with the European Commission to seek clarity on the plans.