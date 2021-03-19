Renewable energy option could help revive Tralee steam train

Renewable energy options are being examined as a way to revive the Tralee steam train.

It would cost around €500,000 to restore the train but the line from Ballyard to Blennerville remains in good condition.

The steam train carried up to 35,000 passengers annually in the summer period in the 1990s; two funding applications to restore the line submitted to Fáilte Ireland have been unsuccessful.

In response to motions from Councillors Deirdre Ferris and Sam Locke, Kerry County Council said new plans are currently being prepared for the Blennerville Windmill Centre and renewable energy options are being examined for the steam railway.