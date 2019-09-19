Renee Mc Carthy, Orchard Lodge, Tonbwee, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Sept 20th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.  Donations to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR