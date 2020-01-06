Remembering the RIC – January 6th, 2020

As part of the centenary of Ireland’s struggle for independence, a State commemoration for members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police will take place in Dublin Castle on January 17th. Discussing this and the main events that occurred in Kerry during the War of Independence are historian Ryle Dwyer and James Nagle who produces the Irish Nation Lives podcast. John Hartnett and Michael Kennedy of the Annascaul Historical Society discuss a significant event that occurred in their community 100 years ago and their efforts to remember it. Tom Roche got in touch to express his displeasure at the plans to commemorate the RIC and the DMP.
Investigations continue into fatal Kerry crash
Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash which occurred along the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road this morning.A man in his 50s died after...
Thieves targeting the handbags of Mass-goers in Tralee
Gardaí are warning the public about a group of people who're attempting to steal from worshippers attending Mass in Tralee.According to Garda Dan Dillion,...
Lucky Kerry winner of €100,000 collects Millionaire Raffle winnings
The lucky Kerry winner of €100,000 has collected their winnings from National Lottery HQ.The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, received the 'best Christmas...
Christmas Eve Show – December 24th, 2019
The programme includes contributions from poet Tim Buckley. Writer Donal Hickey and retired school principal Eileen Fleming recall Christmases past in Sliabh Luachra.
Fisherman Warns of Illegal Seal Culls – January 6th, 2020
Michael Hennessy, an inshore fisherman from the Conor Pass explains why he disagrees with the view of Brendan Price from the Irish Seal Sanctuary...
West Kerry’s Migration Problem – January 6th, 2020
That’s the view expressed by Derry Murphy, secretary of West Kerry GAA, who says some clubs have been seriously affected by migration.