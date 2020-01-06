Remembering the RIC – January 6th, 2020

As part of the centenary of Ireland’s struggle for independence, a State commemoration for members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police will take place in Dublin Castle on January 17th. Discussing this and the main events that occurred in Kerry during the War of Independence are historian Ryle Dwyer and James Nagle who produces the Irish Nation Lives podcast. John Hartnett and Michael Kennedy of the Annascaul Historical Society discuss a significant event that occurred in their community 100 years ago and their efforts to remember it. Tom Roche got in touch to express his displeasure at the plans to commemorate the RIC and the DMP.