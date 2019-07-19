Neil Armstrong’s address in Tralee remains a beacon of inspiration

The speech that Neil Armstrong gave in Tralee 22 years ago remains relevant and inspirational.

That’s according to one of the organisers of his visit to Kerry in April 1997, to open a space exhibition at the county museum.

Kerry County Council Tourism Officer John Griffin says the first man to walk on the moon retained his sense of wonder and optimism in the possibility of science and space exploration.

Neil Armstrong made this particular address to young people.

Neil Armstrong died seven years ago at the age of 82.

Tomorrow the world marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo XI moon landing.

John Griffin says he’s no doubt as to what Neil Armstrong would have liked us, as collective members of humanity, to do.