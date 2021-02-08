Remembering A Kerry Great – Paudie Fitzgerald RIP

In December of last year, a Kerry cycling great passed away.

Paudie Fitzgerald from Lispole competed in the Rás Tailteann four times during the fifties, with a career highlight coming in 1956, when he won the famous race.

He also attended the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, where he and the Irish team were not allowed to compete due to being members of the National Cycling Association; this body was not recognised internationally.

Paudie passed away, two days short of his 88th birthday.

Tonight we remember him, in conversation with his brother Breandan Fitzgerald.