Remembering an Ambassador for the Kingdom – February 3rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

The funeral took place today of Noel Cronin who was the general manager of the Waterville Golf Links for more than 30 years. But Noel’s influence extended far beyond this county; he was a true ambassador not just for Kerry, but for the country. Radio Kerry broadcaster Joe McGill who was a caddy in Waterville describes Noel’s influence and the total commitment he gave to his job and to his community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR