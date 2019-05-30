Religious order sells Beaufort farm for almost €2 million

A religious order has sold a Beaufort farm at auction for almost €2 million.

The auction, hosted by agent Tom Spillane, took place this afternoon in The Royal Hotel in Killarney.

Whitefield Farm in Beaufort was donated by Denis and Mary Doyle in the 1960’s to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood, who built and operated St Mary of the Angels for over 30 years.





St Mary of the Angels, a residential home for people with intellectual disabilities, is now operated by St John of God and is not affected by today’s sale.

Five bidders took part in today’s auction with bidding beginning at €800,000 and following 38 bids the farm finally sold for €1.925 million or €17,500 an acre.

The purchaser is a local business man with farming interests in the area.

Agent Tom Spillane hosted today’s auction:

The Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood says the proceeds of the sale of the 110-acre farm will provide for the costs of healthcare for its nuns.