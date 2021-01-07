Relief and excitement as COVID vaccination begins in Kerry nursing homes

Staff and residents of Killarney Community Hospital were relieved and excited to be the first residential facility in Kerry to receive COVID-19 vaccince.

That’s according to Director of Nursing there, Máire Flynn, who was the first member of staff to be vaccinated.

95-year-old John Cremin from Knocknagree in Cork was the first resident to receive the vaccine.

It’s expected that more than 3,500 residents and staff at 30 facilities in Kerry and Cork will receive a first dose of the vaccine by the end of next week and the programme will accelerate in the following weeks.

Director of Nursing at Killarney Community Hospital Máire Flynn said it’s a great day.