Relative of Oaklands Nursing Home resident says HSE should find alternative homes for residents

A relative of an Oaklands Nursing Home resident says it should be up to the HSE to find alternative homes for all residents.

The HSE is closing the Listowel nursing home.

It says it is not sustainable for it to continue operating Oaklands Nursing Home and is anxious to move all residents from there before Christmas.

Eight residents of Oaklands Nursing Home, who contracted COVID-19, have passed away.

Last Thursday at Listowel District Court, Judge David Waters directed the HSE to act as the registered provider at Oaklands Nursing Home on a temporary caretaker basis.

Joni Kelly, who has a relative in Oaklands, says her family got a call yesterday telling them the facility was closing; during that call they were also asked to find a new home for their relative.

Ms Kelly says this puts a lot of pressure on families, adding they don’t know where their loved one may end up:

Meanwhile, Joni Kelly also says our elderly people need to be protected and believes an investigation needs to take place.

She is praising the staff of Oaklands, saying they too were in a vulnerable position.

Joni Kelly says they haven’t had any communication from the management of Oaklands Bolden (Nursing) Ltd.

She is calling on them to make a statement to clarify what happened at the nursing home which resulted in it being taken over by the HSE: