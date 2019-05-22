RehabCare to continue Kerry services following funding announcement

An extra €2million in funding has been secured to allow RehabCare to continue providing services in Kerry and across the country.

61 people with various physical and intellectual disabilities avail of RehabCare services at Blennerville Resource Centre.

Nationally, around three thousand people access services at 117 locations.





The group had threatened to shut down services due to a €2m HSE funding shortfall.

RehabCare says the news will come as an enormous relief to service users, families and staff.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the announcement.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Disability, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony welcomes the funding, but still has her reservations: