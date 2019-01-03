Registrations of cars in Kerry down but commercial vehicles up

There was a 5% drop in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last year.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there were 2,660 passenger cars registered in the county, down 5.67% on 2017.

There was a drop in diesel cars, down 19% last year to 1,500 (1,498); however, petrol registrations were up 14% to 976; there were 176 electric cars, up 69%; while 10 hybrids were registered, up from three in 2017.





Registrations of commercial vehicles in Kerry last year were up, however, with a 6% rise in light commercial vehicle registrations to 656, while heavy commercial vehicle registrations rose 16% to 79.