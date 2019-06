Registration for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle closes today.

Anyone who would like to participate is encouraged to go to www.ringofkerrycycle.ie, where they can register to raise money for any of the 6 charities left.

They are Aras Mhuire, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Cúnamh Iveragh, Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Recovery Haven and St. Mary of the Angels.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle takes place on July 6th.