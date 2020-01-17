Regional air ambulance reduced to five-day service to keep flying

An air ambulance covering Kerry has been reduced to a five-day service.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) led Air Ambulance, which operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome near Millstreet in Co Cork, relies heavily on donations.

The organisation has been appealing for funding recently to keep flying, but has now received a €12,000 donation from the Irish Injured Jockey’s Fund.

This has resulted in the service being reduced to five days a week with immediate effect to ensure it can continue for another six weeks, before its financial viability is reviewed again.

The ICRR Air Ambulance aims to bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care, and since last July it has responded to over 270 call-outs.