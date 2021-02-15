Refusal of internet café and gaming development appealed

A decision to refuse permission for an indoor recreation centre including an internet café and gaming machines in Listowel has been appealed.

BM Funworld Ltd applied to Kerry County Council to change the use of a ground floor retail unit at 33 Church Street to an indoor sports and recreation centre.

Planners refused the application saying the proposed development would be contrary to the Listowel Town Development Plan.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which will decide by May 10th.