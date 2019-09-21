Refurbishment work completed at Two Mile School

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has officially launched the refurbishment of Two Mile Community National School in Killarney.

The multi denominational school was re-opened by Kerry ETB in 2017 and has since undergone significant refurbishment.

Two Mile School is now one of three Community National Schools under the patronage of Kerry ETB, which also has 8 post primary schools in Kerry.

The refurbishment work included insulation, replacement of windows and doors, floor covering and general work.

A pre school has also been opened on the site.

Minister Griffin said that the school is a great symbol of a rural community fighting back to secure the future for their school.

Ann O Dwyer, Director of Schools Kerry ETB said that enrolments are continuing to grow at the school.

Principal Catherine Barry said that since opening in 2017, the school has provided for diversity and choice in the Killarney area with the support of the ETB.