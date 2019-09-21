Refurbishment work completed at Two Mile School

Refurbishment of Two Mile Community National School Mr. Brendan Griffin TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport officiated at the launch. Also pictured were - L/R : Pádraig Ó Donnabháin, Chairperson on the School Board of Management , Ann O'Dwyer, Director of Schools, Kerry ETB , Catherine Barry, Principal of Two Mile Community National School and Colm McAvoy CEO Kerry ETB . Refurbishment of Two Mile Community National School 2019 has been another very successful year for Two Mile Community National School. On Wednesday the 30th August 2017 marked a very significant day as Kerry ETB opened the doors of the Two Mile Community National School. The Two Mile Community National School is the only multi denominational school in the Killarney area. Mr. Brendan Griffin TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport officiated at the launch. Two years later and we gather here once more with Minister Griffin who officially launches the refurbishment of the Two Mile Community National School. The Two Mile Community National School serves the needs of the local and wider community and fully celebrates diversity. As well as its unique multidenominational ethos, having Kerry ETB as its patron is significant in what the school has to offer. Kerry ETB is a locally based state agency and is already the patron of 2 other Community National Schools and 8 post primary schools in Kerry. Kerry ETB is also the largest provider of adult further education in Kerry. The ETB provides key administrative, IT, HR, Capital Buildings and many other supports to its schools. This ensures that the staff of the school can focus on excellence in teaching and learning.
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has officially launched the refurbishment of Two Mile Community National School in Killarney.
The multi denominational school was re-opened by Kerry ETB in 2017 and has since undergone significant refurbishment.
Two Mile School is now one of three Community National Schools under the patronage of Kerry ETB, which also has 8 post primary schools in Kerry.
The refurbishment work included insulation, replacement of windows and doors, floor covering and general work.
A pre school has also been opened on the site.
Minister Griffin said that the school is a great symbol of a rural community fighting back to secure the future for their school.
Ann O Dwyer, Director of Schools Kerry ETB said that enrolments are continuing to grow at the school.
Principal Catherine Barry said that since opening in 2017, the school has provided for diversity and choice in the Killarney area with the support of the ETB.

