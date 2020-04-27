Jerry speaks to Jonathan Hehir from InsureMyVan.ie about the issue of insurance. There have been calls on all insurers to offer refunds or reduce future premiums due to travel restrictions instigated because of the pandemic.
Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year
The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.That’s according to Executive Chair,...
Claims 19 residents of Cahersiveen direct provision centre tested positive for coronavirus
A man living in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen claims 19 people there have tested positive for COVID-19.150 asylum seekers moved to the...
Head of Kerry project claims Travellers being vilified during COVID-19
The manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project says she’s never encountered so much racism than since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Brigid...
Rose of Tralee Postponed for the First Time – April 27th, 2020
Anthony O’Gara, Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, speaks to Jerry after the announcement this morning that the festival would not...