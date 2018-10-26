Referendum Commission calls on Kerry people to use their vote

The Referendum Commission is calling on people in Kerry to use their vote in today’s referendum on blasphemy.

The Commission is the independent body set up to explain the proposal of the referendum and promote voter turnout; its independent guide is available at refcom.ie

Voters will be given two ballot papers today – a green ballot one for the referendum, and a white ballot paper for the presidential election.





Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy is calling on people to use their vote.