Reduction in activities by Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society

A society, which honours the memory of a World War II hero from Kerry, says it has scaled back some of its activities.

The Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society honours the Catholic monsignor who helped rescue thousands of Jews and Allied soldiers from the Nazis.

Chairperson of the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society, Jerry O’Grady has confirmed that its annual humanitarian award has been suspended for the present.

He says cost was a factor in the decision.

Mr O’Grady says the memorial society will continue its work in promoting the life and achievements of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty in schools, through the arts and in the media.

Hugh O’Flaherty was born in Lisrobin, Kiskeam in North Cork, grew up in Killarney and spent his final years in Cahersiveen.

During World War II, he helped run the Rome Escape Line – by the end of the war, the so-called Vatican Pimpernel had helped save some 6,000 lives.

Mr O’Grady says Monsignor O’Flaherty is an important and inspiring figure and says award-winning author Joseph O’Connor is interested in writing about the activities of those involved in the Rome Escape Line.