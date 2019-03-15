Reduced speed limit to be implemented by Kerry County Council at scene of fatal road traffic accident

A reduced speed limit will be implemented by Kerry County Council at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident.

Last month, the local authority published the new Road Traffic Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws 2018, which was adopted by councillors.

Kerry County Council carried out a review of existing speed limits on regional and local roads, while Transport Infrastructure Ireland reviewed national roads.





The new speed limits were published last month but have yet to be implemented.

Yesterday, at the inquest into the death of a woman in Glenflesk following a road traffic accident, coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter recommended the roads authority intervene and reduce the speed limit going through the village.

Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien also said it’s incomprehensible that the speed limit, in the presence of a pedestrian crossing, was 100 kmph.

Kerry County Council says a 60 kmph speed limit was approved for Glenflesk last month and it will be implemented by June of this year, at the latest.