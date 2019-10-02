Redmond ‘Mundy’ Prendiville, Cloonacurrig, Farranfore.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Thursday (Oct 3rd) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Kileentierna, Currow.

