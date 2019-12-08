Red Weather Warning – Multiple Games Postponed Across the County

GAA

The O Donoghue Cup final, which is due to take place this afternoon, has fallen victim to the weather warning. Dr Crokes and Killarney Legion were due to play in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney at 2:15. The game will take place next Sunday in Fitzgerald Stadium, 2:15.

==

Both South Kerry Semi Finals have also been postponed this afternoon.

There was to be a Double header in Caherciveen as St Marys and Valentia were to play before Dromid and Renard.

Those games will be rearranged for a later date.

==

While the Mid Kerry Minor Final is also off.

Laune Rangers and Beaufort were due to meet in Glenbeigh at 2.

BASKETBALL

All KABB games scheduled for this evening are to be rescheduled to a later date.

That due to the now upgraded Weather Warning to Red.