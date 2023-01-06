Staff Nurses and Health Care Assistants positions at Araglen House Nursing Home

Established in 2011, Araglen House is registered by HIQA to care for 91 residents in our state-of-the-art nursing home which includes a dementia-specific unit, known as Bluebell.

We’re a family-run facility, and our person-centred, holistic approach means we’re able to provide consistently high-quality care to our residents.

What positions are available?

Araglen House Nursing Home in Boherbue, North Cork are looking to recruit Staff Nurses and Health Care Assistants to join their team.

What are the requirements?

The Staff Nurses must be registered with NMBI, have strong clinical skills and be passionate about gerentological care.

The Health Care Assistants must have a relevant QQI Fetac Level 5 Health Care Support qualification, have a kind and caring nature and excellent communication skills.

Previous experience in a nursing home setting is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

What can Araglen House offer?

Competitive rates of pay, flexible rota, paid breaks, subsidized meals, Refer a Friend bonus.

How do I apply?

If you are interested in joining our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]