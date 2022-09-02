Advertisement
Recruitment

Social Care Workers required by Camphill Communities of Ireland in Dingle

Sep 2, 2022 11:09 By melanie
Social Care Workers required by Camphill Communities of Ireland in Dingle
Camphill Join our team

Camphill Communities of Ireland have several fulltime and Part time permanent positions available in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Social Care Worker Shift lead- starting salary of €36,840

Social Care Worker- starting salary of €33,630

Social Care Assistant- starting salary of €27,975

If you have a level 7 QQI qualification, BA in Social Care Studies or equivalent in Health or Social Care or a QQI Level 5 Major Award in Community/Healthcare on the QQI Framework we would love to hear from you.

All positions available via Occupop or alternatively please email [email protected] or [email protected] for further information.

 

 

