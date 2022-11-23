Advertisement
Recruitment

Senior Chef position for Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, North Cork

Nov 23, 2022 07:11 By melanie
Senior Chef position for Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, North Cork
Who's recruiting?

Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, North Cork

What position are they recruiting for?

Due to the opening of their new extension, Araglen House Nursing Home in Boherbue, North Cork is looking to recruit a senior chef to join their Kitchen Team.

What is required of the successful Senior Chef candidate?

The ideal candidate will provide leadership in the Kitchen, contribute to menu development and the dining experience, have a recognised qualification in food preparation, excellent knowledge of food hygiene including HACCP and a genuine passion for cooking good, quality food.

What Experience is required for this Senior Chef position?

Previous experience in a nursing home setting is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided. We can offer excellent rates of pay, flexible rota, paid breaks, subsidized meals, Refer a Friend bonus.

How do I apply for this Senior Chef position?

If you would like to join our team, then please email your cv to [email protected]

