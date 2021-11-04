Senior Broadcast Journalist - Radio Kerry

Do you have a passion for news and current affairs?
Radio Kerry has a vacancy for a Senior Broadcast Journalist.
The successful applicant will have a recognized journalism qualification, strong news instincts, an ability to generate stories, a great broadcast voice, a thorough knowledge of Kerry and good social media skills.
Previous newsroom experience is essential.
Apply in writing including your CV and a 5 minute voice demo to
by Post to Vacancies, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry V92 AP2W
Or Email [email protected]
Closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday, November 11th.