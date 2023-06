The RDI Hub is currently recruiting for a Programmes Associate.

This is a dream job for the right person.

Are you excited to work with entrepreneurs and innovators every day?

Advertisement

Do you have event or project management skills?

Do you thrive, working in a fast-paced, fun environment with a small dynamic team?

The multi-award winning RDI Hub team, work out of a state-of-the-art facility located just outside Killorglin.

Advertisement

To apply for this role email [email protected]