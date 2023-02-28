Advertisement
Recruitment

Qualified Motor Technician

Feb 28, 2023 18:02 By melanie
Due to the growth of the Skoda brand in Kerry, Liam Lynch Motors have a vacancy for a Qualified Motor Technician to join our highly successful team.

Liam Lynch Skoda

The successful candidate will be given training at our dealership and also at the Skoda Training centre in Dublin.

How to Apply

Apply in confidence by email to [email protected]

About Liam Lync Motors

Liam Lynch Sr started operating in the motor trade almost three decades ago and Liam Lynch Motors moved to their current premises in Farranfore in 2001 when they became the ŠKODA Retailer for Kerry. Liam Lynch Motors consists of a team of 17 people whose commitment to excellence saw them finish as runner up in Dealer of the Year Award 2011 and go on to claim the top spot in 2012 and 2014. Liam Lynch Motors have just completed extensive redevelopment work to ensure our customers enjoy state of the art facilities. Centrally located in Farranfore, Kerry on the main road from Killarney to Tralee, drop in and see for yourself.

