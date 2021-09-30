Property/Housing Manager with Kerry Mental Health Association CLG.

Property/Housing Manager (Part Time) with Kerry Mental Health Association CLG.

Kerry Mental Health Association is an Approved Housing Body with nine residences in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Killorglin, Rathmore and Caherciveen providing 55 housing units for people living with mental ill-health.

We wish to recruit a Property/Housing Manager to coordinate all aspects of our housing programme, including tenancies, maintenance, fire safety. The role will involve working closely with the Housing Authority and HSE to arrange accommodation and ongoing support for eligible persons.

Qualifications:

3-5 years’ Managerial experience in a voluntary or business organisation in any or all of the Construction and Housing/Homeless Services

Experience collaborating with statutory organisations, retaining existing and building new relationships

Proven ability to work on own initiative with excellent self-management experience

A full clean driving license is required

Desirable

Experience in the field of Mental Health Recovery and/or Promotion

A 3rd Level qualification in Housing Management, Psychiatric Nursing, Social Work or equivalent.

This is a Part-Time position which may develop into a Full-Time role. The successful candidate will report to the General Manager while the Salary will be commensurate with the experience of the individual appointed.

Please send your C.V. and letter of application to [email protected] or General Manager, Kerry Mental Health Association, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry by 5pm on Friday 8th October 2021.