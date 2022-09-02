Advertisement
Recruitment

Profile Developments Glin is recruiting for various positions from manufacturing to sales

Sep 2, 2022
Palladio Doors   Profile Developments based in Glin, County Limerick is a leading manufacturer of Composite doors and has as the following roles available:

  • General Operators
  • Semi-skilled operatives (carpentry or paining & decorating)
  • CNC Router Operators
  • Store Keeper /
  • Senior Ruby on Rails Developer
  • Junior IT System Administrator
  • Sales Office Administrator

To apply please submit your cv to [email protected]

Profile Developments is an equal opportunities employer

Palladio Doors Avant Garde Composite Doors

Profile Developments Palladio Door Collection is manufactured using the combination of advanced technology and the extensive experience of
our dedicated workforce.

All of their Palladio Doors start their life as a real oak timber door. We lift the grain from the original oak door using a gel mould and then transfer the grain detail on to a Palladio composite Door to ensure all our doors have the most natural grain finish. - see more here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmPb0T35h24

Their new contemporary range of stylish doors are inspired by a demand for modern clean lines that reflect the aspirations of modern architectural homes - see more here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YXDoKo5ECA

 

Palladio Doors Avant Garde collection

