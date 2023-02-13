Post Office Manager at Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen

Who is recruiting for a Post Office Manager?

Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen

Is the position of Post Office Manager a Full time role?

Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen, are looking to recruit a full-time Post Office Manager to run the Post Office.

Are there any part time positions available at the Post office in Cahersiveen?

They are also looking to recruit a part-time Post Office Assistant, to work alongside the Post Office Manager.

This will involve working 2 to 3 days per week, Monday to Saturday.

How do I apply for the Full and part time Post Office positions at Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen?

Applications in writing to: Postmaster, Devlins Centra, Cahersiveen

or email: [email protected]