Post Office Manager at Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen

Who is recruiting for a Post Office Manager?
Is the position of Post Office Manager a Full time role?
Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen, are looking to recruit a full-time Post Office Manager to run the Post Office.
Are there any part time positions available at the Post office in Cahersiveen?
They are also looking to recruit a part-time Post Office Assistant, to work alongside the Post Office Manager.
This will involve working 2 to 3 days per week, Monday to Saturday.
How do I apply for the Full and part time Post Office positions at Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen?
Applications in writing to: Postmaster, Devlins Centra, Cahersiveen
or email: [email protected]