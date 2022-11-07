Plumbers & Bathroom Fitters positions available in Kerry

Who is recruiting and for what positions
O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations are looking for to join their expanding team, with immediate start available.
What's provided to successful candidates?
Company vehicle & all power tools provided
What areas do O Sullivan's cover?
Positions based in Kerry and also covering the surrounding areas
Experience
Experience in bathroom renovations preferred but not essential
Bonus scheme
Performance based bonuses available
How do I apply?
Email your CV to [email protected] or contact our Kerry Office on 066 7169608,
Social Media
Find @O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations on facebook & Instagram
Kerry Office: 066 7169608
Kildare Office: 045 241843
Posted by O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations on Saturday, October 29, 2022