Plumbers & Bathroom Fitters positions available in Kerry

Nov 7, 2022 08:11 By melanie
Who is recruiting and for what positions

O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations are looking for  to join their expanding team, with immediate start available.

What's provided to successful candidates?

Company vehicle & all power tools provided

What areas do O Sullivan's cover?

Positions based in Kerry and also covering the surrounding areas

Experience

Experience in bathroom renovations preferred but not essential

Bonus scheme

Performance based bonuses available

How do I apply?

Email your CV to [email protected] or contact our Kerry Office on 066 7169608,

Social Media

Find @O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations on facebook & Instagram

