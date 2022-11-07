Plumbers & Bathroom Fitters positions available in Kerry

Who is recruiting and for what positions

O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations are looking for to join their expanding team, with immediate start available.

What's provided to successful candidates?

Company vehicle & all power tools provided

What areas do O Sullivan's cover?

Positions based in Kerry and also covering the surrounding areas

Experience

Experience in bathroom renovations preferred but not essential

Bonus scheme

Performance based bonuses available

How do I apply?

Email your CV to [email protected] or contact our Kerry Office on 066 7169608,

Social Media

Find @O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations on facebook & Instagram

Examples of makeovers